Peterborough drug dealer who tried to hide cocaine and heroin during early morning police raid is jailed

A drug dealer who threw crack cocaine and heroin from his bedroom window as police raided his home has been jailed.

Bradley Breen (24) was seen to fling the bag from the window when officers arrived at his home, in Welbourne, Peterborough, just after 5am on March 13.

Crack cocaine and heroin worth almost £2,500 and £1,235 in cash were found while a check of his phone revealed evidence of drug dealing.

Police also seized six large cannisters of nitrous oxide.

At Peterborough Crown Court on June 24, Breen was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of criminal property and possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Willis said: “Breen was operating the ‘Grisby’ county line, selling class A drugs across Peterborough.

“Drugs can trap people into addiction and ruin lives.

"Drug dealing and associated behaviour can also cause misery for our local communities.

“We will continue to do all we can to bring those involved in this criminality before the courts.”

The arrest was part of Operation Hypernova 3, a force-wide investigation to target the supply of class A controlled drugs, specifically crack cocaine and heroin by county lines dealers.

In March, the team dismantled 50 county lines and charged 35 people with more than 100 drug and human trafficking offences.