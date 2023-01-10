Peterborough drug dealer who pointed gun at two men in West Town jailed for seven years

A drug dealer who pointed a gun at two men in Peterborough has been jailed for seven years.

Martynas Zukauskas, 26, drove his black BMW in the West Town area of the city on 21 May last year when he pulled up alongside two men and pointed a gun at them.

He accused the men of having beaten him up and smashing his car window, before the pair ran away.

Martynas Zukauskas, and the firearm he used

The following day, one of the victims was cycling down Midland Road, West Town, when a black BMW with a broken window pulled up alongside him and the driver – the same man from the previous night – pointed a pistol at him.

The victim managed to run and hide, until he sought help from a member of the public who drove him to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he reported the incident to police.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Zukauskas, who was arrested the following day (23 May), driving the black BMW in London Road, Peterborough.

A search of the car uncovered a small amount of drugs, £1,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

Officers searching his then-home found about £1,400 of cocaine, other drugs paraphernalia and weapons, including a high-powered gas cannister shotgun that was hidden under a kickboard in the kitchen.

Designer watches, clothing, luggage, Bitcoin crypto currency and a receipt for a £23,000 cash payment for the BMW were also found.

Zukauskas, of Midland Road, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (6 January), where he was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, following a trial last year.

He had also previously admitted possession of criminal property – namely cash, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

