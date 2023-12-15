Peterborough drug dealer threw £3,500 worth of cocaine from bedroom window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who threw £3,500 worth of cocaine from a bedroom window has been jailed for more than three years.

Alqasim Najib, 27, was arrested at his home in Salaam Court, Millfield, Peterborough, on 14 July 2020 after neighbourhood policing officers carried out a drugs warrant.

Upon police forcing entry to the home, a package which was later found to contain 70 bags of cocaine was thrown from an upstairs bedroom window, with it landing on a porch roof.

Officers tried to enter the bedroom but the door had been locked from the inside.

After forcing entry, Najib was found inside it, along with £490 in cash, Najib’s driving licence and a bank card hidden inside a pillowcase.

Four mobile phones were seized from the room which were later found to contain messages related to drug dealing.

A second man, 30-year-old Kaeser Ahmed, was also arrested at the address and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, which he denied in court and the charge was later dropped.

Najib appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today Friday (15 December) where he was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The judge ordered the £490 in cash seized from his bedroom to be donated to Women’s Aid.