Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Snowden Mayanika found in flat which was closed after number of concerns raised by residents

A drug dealer who had class A drugs hidden in his pans has been jailed for a year.

Snowden Mayanika, 21, and three other people were found inside 25B Lincoln Road on 3 January, despite a partial closure forbidding visitors to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order was put in place by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in December last year following complaints from the community about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, as well as concerns about the tenant being exploited.

Snowden Mayanika and some of the drugs found by police

All four were arrested after officers searched the flat and found a plastic bag containing £400 in cash and a block of what was later confirmed to be about £4,000 worth of crack cocaine.

A search of Mayanika in custody found a plastic bag containing 16 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine in his underwear.

Analysis of mobile phones found at the flat confirmed a “burner” phone being used as a “deal line”, which was tracked moving to the same locations as Mayanika’s personal mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayanika, of Broadway, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on August 15, where he was sentenced to a year in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, as well as breaching a closure order.

No further action was taken in relation to the drug offences against the other three people arrested alongside Mayanika.

However, one of them, Jessica Malpas, 34, was charged with breaching a closure order – she appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 4 January where she admitted the offence and was jailed for eight weeks.

Detective Constable Jenny Hargreaves, who investigated, said: “The local NPT have persistently with tackled the issues surrounding this flat, with 11 arrests for breaching the order, and then securing a full closure order on the property earlier in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their regular checks have stopped the drug dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour and a class A drug dealer is no longer exploiting vulnerable people in the area.

“I hope this provides some reassurance to the local community that we are listening to their concerns and doing everything in our power to resolve the issues.”