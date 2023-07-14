A drink driver, who swigged from a bottle of vodka as he drove home from a court appearance, has been jailed after he killed a much loved brother, son and uncle in a 115mph crash.

Mark Rulman, 36, of Orchard Close, Warboys, died when the Mercedes being driven by Asadul Karim smashed into the back of Honda at the Spittals Roundabout, on July 12, 2021.

Karim was around three times over the drink drive limit at the time of the crash and was disqualified from driving, having been convicted for drink driving twice in the past.

Mark Rulman

‘Sentence is not enough but it is what the law permits’

On Friday, July 14, Karim, 31, of Montrose Gardens, Mitcham, London, was locked up for 12 years at Peterborough Crown Court.

Judge Sean Enright, sentencing, told the court the maximum sentence available to him was 14 years.

Having taken into account other circumstances in the case, including credit for a guilty plea, the judge could only impose the 12 year sentence.

Asadul Karim

He said: “The sentence is not enough, but it is what the law permits.”

Emotional tributes from family and friends

Mr Rulman’s friends and family packed into the public gallery to hear the sentencing, with many in tears.

A statement from his mum, Christine, was read to the court.

In it, she said she was still grieving for the loss of her son.

She said: “Night is the most difficult time, as my thoughts always turn to Mark, and there is nothing to distract me.

"No-one can make me hurt any less."

A statement from his sister was also read.

She said: “You don’t look forward to anything. You simply participate in life and hope it will get better."

Mark’s best friend, David Humphries, said: “He was so warm, you couldn’t not be friends with him.”

He added: “I have never been one for tears but I have cried many times since it has happened.”

Reports made to police in moments before crash

Barnaby Shaw, prosecuting, told the court there had been reports about Karim’s driving in the moments before the fatal crash, at about 11.40pm, on July 12.

He said Karim had been to Burnley Magistrates’ Court that morning, where he had been sentenced for an offence of drunk and disorderly behaviour, receiving a fine.

A friend had driven him to the court, as Karim was disqualified from driving – but Karim decided to drive back – after stopping at a supermarket to pick up a bottle of vodka.

Mr Shaw said: “He had been drinking from the vodka bottle on the journey from Burnley.”

The first 999 call about his driving came in at 11.39pm, when a worker at the Brampton Hut BP garage reported that Karim had been in his shop, and had appeared drunk – singing a football song, and telling him if he sorted a meal deal out for him, he would ‘give him some cocaine.’

A few minutes later, Karim approached the Spittals junction, where Mr Rulman was waiting in his Honda Civic at the lights, in the stretch of road with a 40mph limit.

Car’s computer data showed speed of collision

Mr Shaw said that collision analysis showed that three-and-a-half seconds before the impact, Karim had been driving at 113mph, with his foot flat to the floor.

A second later, the car’s computer showed he had reached a peak speed of 115mph, when he lifted his foot off the throttle and started to brake.

The Mercedes was still travelling at 80mph when it hit the Honda.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Rulman died at the scene.

But when passers by went to the Mercedes, they found Karim on the phone, saying he was speaking to the insurance company.

He tried to leave the scene, but was arrested, and taken to hospital.

Toxicology reports showed that at the time of the crash, he would have been nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

Judge questions remorse shown

Aaron Payne, defending, said Karim accepted his behaviour was "inexcusable” but he had shown genuine remorse.

However, Judge Enright said he had seen no evidence of remorse other than “a skillfully crafted letter designed to reduce the sentence.”

Mr Payne added: “This is a very sad and tragic case. It will not provide a level of punishment that the victim’s friends or family will feel is appropriate.

"But he is to carry round the shame, stigma and regret that follows what he has done for the rest of his life.”

The court was told that Karim had two previous convictions for drink driving.

Karim, 31, of Montrose Gardens, Mitcham, London, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured and causing death by driving while disqualified.