Peterborough drink drivers banned from the roads after being caught in Christmas crackdown

A number of Peterborough drink drivers have been banned from the roads

Seven drivers have been banned in Cambridgeshire after being caught over the drink drive limit.

Police are working hard to tackle the issue across Cambridgeshire and are asking drivers to rethink getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Those caught were:

Tomasz Antczak, 39, of no fixed address, who was stopped in his lorry by a Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) officer at Sawtry weighbridge on 16 December. He was found to be over the legal limit and appeared in court on 17 December, where he was disqualified from driving for one year and two months and fined £200.

Dmitri Geut, 42, of Peveril Road, Peterborough, who was seen by a member of the public to be staggering to his vehicle and driving off from Brook Street car park, Peterborough, on 19 December. He was stopped by officers in New Road, Peterborough, where he was breathalysed and found to initially be three times the drink drive limit after blowing 126 at the roadside. He appeared in court yesterday (21 December) where he was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Adilson Do Rosario, 43, of Torold Drive, Hampton, Peterborough, who was stopped outside Dobbies garden centre, Peterborough, for having a defective headlight, on 3 December. He appeared in court yesterday (21 December) where he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £450.

John Daly, 35, of Cowslip Drive, Deeping St James, Peterborough, was seen driving dangerously by officers in Briar Way, Peterborough, on 16 November. He appeared in court on 17 December where he was disqualified from driving for one year and three months and fined £120.

Ionut Lungu, 36, of Jubilee Street, Peterborough, who was stopped in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, on 18 November. He also appeared in court on 17 December where he was disqualified from driving for one year and three months and fined £300.

Samantha Pask, 22, of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James, Wisbech, who crashed into the front of a house in Elm High Road, Wisbech, on 19 December. She was found to be more than twice the legal drink drive limit and appeared in court this week (21 December) where she was disqualified from driving for one year and five months and fined £120.