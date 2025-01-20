Peterborough drink driver who sipped from vodka bottle bought at petrol station banned from the roads

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:20 BST
Samantha Parker gave a breathalyzer reading more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was seen swerving across the road before stopping at a filling station to buy a bottle of vodka has been disqualified from driving.

Samantha Parker, 51, was seen driving erratically by a member of the public who called police at about 9pm on 30 November.

They witnessed her go into the petrol station near McDonald’s, in Lincoln Road, Glinton, Peterborough, and then leave before taking a sip from the bottle while sat in her car.

Parker has been banned from driving until December 2026Parker has been banned from driving until December 2026
She was arrested before driving off and blew 111 in custody – more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Parker, of Wainwright, Werrington, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15 January), where she was banned from driving until December 2026, and must complete 40 hours’ unpaid work, and a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement after previously pleading guilty to drink driving.

PC Chloe Gwilliam, who investigated, said: “Parker was aware she was over the limit and admitted to officers that she was drunk.

“Thank you to the member of the public who called us with their concerns, and I urge anyone with information about someone driving while under the influence to contact us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

