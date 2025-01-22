Peterborough drink driver who crashed into parked cars banned from drinking alcohol for 120 days
A woman who collided with numerous cars while drink driving in Peterborough has been handed a four-year ban.
Santa Petrauskaite, 32, was arrested for drink driving after she collided with an oncoming vehicle and cars parked nearby in Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, on 4 November.
She initially denied driving, telling officers she had been in the car with two people she had never met before. However, witnesses confirmed she was the only occupant of the vehicle.
In custody, she gave a reading of 83 – the legal limit being 35.
Petrauskaite, of Stanwick Court, West Town, Peterborough, was sentenced to 8 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and a four-year driving disqualification at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (17 January), after admitting drink driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.
She must also complete a 120-day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement and a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR).
PC Phoebe Bird, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs reduces your ability to react which could lead to serious harm, and fortunately no one was injured on this occasion.
“If you have information or concerns for someone driving while intoxicated, please report it to us."
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.