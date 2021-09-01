Peterborough domestic abuse survivors can have their say on how to improve support services

Cambridgeshire County Council has commissioned Survivors Against Domestic Abuse (SADA) to gather feedback from survivors and children across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The feedback, which will be kept anonymous, will help make sure that the needs of survivors are being met.

The independently-run project begins today (September 1) and lasts for 12 months. It is a lawful duty for all local authorities to carry out this work as part of the new Domestic Abuse Act.

Survivors are being urged to have their say

The act, which was passed earlier this year, provides a legal duty for councils to fund support for survivors in ‘safe accommodation’.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet advisor for housing, culture and communities at Peterborough City Council, said: “Domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on survivors and their families, and as a council we are committed to supporting them in any way possible.

“We offer a range of services - including refuges and housing – and we know reaching out for help can be a daunting prospect for many survivors, which is why we work closely with partners through the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership to make sure they get the very best support possible.

“That is why all responses to this project are so vital, as they will help make sure other brave people who come to us at a time of crisis can get the very best support which they deserve.”

Vickie Crompton, partnership manager at the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership, said: “It is really important that we get feedback from those who have suffered domestic abuse about how all services responded in their time of need. This may be a specialist domestic abuse service or the police, health services or any other organisation they were in contact with.

“Our purpose is to improve the response of services in relation to domestic abuse, so the more we know - both good and bad - the better our responses can be to people in the future.”