Jack Gowler and Tia Klimczuk assaulted four police officers between them

Jack Gowler, 37, of Church Street, Stanground and Tia Klimczuk, 39, of Monarch Avenue, Fletton, headlocked one officer each during the disturbance at a caravan park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness. It happened on April 8 this year, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday (June 8).

Prosecutor Marie Stace said a member of the public at Promenade Caravan Park had called police to report rowdiness and a man threatening to knife anybody who went near him.

“Officers go in with caution. No one was in possession of a knife,” said Miss Stace, who added that Gowler, a close family member and four “afraid” children were present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was trying to calm everyone down, the court heard.

“But everything was out of control and chaotic. Officers’ colleagues attend,” said the prosecutor.

Klimczuk, who was Gowler’s partner at the time, entered the caravan and the scene was then so fractious that the officers decided to withdraw.

“One of the officers then says words to the effect of ‘oh my god, he’s got a knife,’” said Miss Stace.

Gowler had a Taser drawn on him but was not holding a knife when he raised his arms. During the ensuing melee, Gowler and Klimczuk carried out the headlocks and all four officers were assaulted. The defendants were both PAVA sprayed before being arrested.

Miss Stace said police bodyworn video did show a “flash” of a knife.

In interview, Gowler said he’d had five pints of lager, vodka, sambuca and other shots. He could not remember assaulting the officers or the headlock. Klimczuk said she hadn’t assaulted anyone until she was punched by a female officer.

Rebecca Freitas, mitigating for both, said Gowler was nine or ten out of ten for drunkenness and Klimczuk, who was less intoxicated, had gone “crazy” after being sprayed.

Gowler was sentenced to 140 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order and told to pay £100 compensation each to two of the officers.

Klimczuk, of Monarch Avenue, Fletton, was told to do 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay a further two officers £85 each in compensation.