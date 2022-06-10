Peterborough College cordon lifted after bomb threat confirmed as hoax

All staff and students safe and well after incident

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 10th June 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:21 pm

Police have confirmed a bomb scare at a Peterborough College which led to the evacuation of a number of buildings in the city was a hoax.

A call was received at about 2.30pm today – which led to an evacuation of all sites belonging to the college.

Police have now confirmed it was a hoax.

Police have confirmed the threat to the college was a hoax

A spokesman said: “We received a report of a bomb threat to Peterborough College at 2.33pm today. All associated college sites were evacuated as a precaution with cordons also put in place.

“We attended together with firefighters and paramedics, all cordons have now been lifted (as of 4pm) and the incident has been confirmed as a hoax.

“We would like to thank the college for their quick response in helping us deal with the situation at hand.”

A spokesman for the college confirmed all staff and students were safe and well.