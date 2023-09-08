Watch more videos on Shots!

A man who was ran a drugs line in Peterborough selling cocaine across Peterborough has been jailed.

Mohammed Sharef, 21, was identified after months of intelligence gathering from police as part of Operation Tsunami – a major police operation tackling drug dealing across Peterborough.

Now he has been locked up for more than two years at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court.

Mohammed Sharef

As part of the enforcement phase of Operation Tsunami – a crackdown on drug dealing in Peterborough – Sharef was spotted in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on 31 May this year.

After a plain-clothed officer identifying himself as police, Sharef made a run for it but was detained in nearby Windmill Street and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was found in possession of two mobile phones, one being the “deal line” used to send out bulk messages offering the sale of cocaine.

Sharef, of Ash Court, Dogsthorpe, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Five counts of supplying cocaine will lie on file.

Detective Constable Hannah Moore, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “Today’s sentencing is the latest as part of Operation Tsunami which has been an intelligence-led operation in Peterborough focusing on tackling serious and organised crime and exploitation.

“I hope this work shows the public that we take concerns of the community really seriously, in particular around the serious and organised crime element.

“While you might report things to us and not see activity straight away, rest assured we are working relentlessly in the background to build up enough evidence to disrupt and dismantle these groups and ultimately make our communities safer.”

