Peterborough City Council put temporary preservation order in place on land which saw number of trees felled

A temporary tree preservation order has been put in place on land in Peterborough – after a number of trees were felled last week.

Peterborough City Council said the order was served on the land at Gunthorpe Road on Wednesday following an assessment by council staff.

The council said the order was made to preserve the amenity value of the existing trees within the site.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7am on Saturday (13 April) with reports of wildlife crime in Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough.

“A crime has been raised and investigations are ongoing.”

Peterborough City Council said they were also investigating the incident.