Police investigating 'wildlife crime' after number of trees felled in Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough

Councillor says concerns raised over nesting birds
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST
Wooded area at Gunthorpe Road, where trees have been felled

Police are investing allegations of environmental crime after a number of trees were felled in Peterborough.

A number of trees have been cut down on private land in the Gunthorpe Road of Peterborough in recent days.

Paston and Walton ward councillor Nick Sandford has now raised concerns about the action – including what has happened to nesting birds in the trees.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph that an investigation has begun – and Peterborough City Council has also said they are looking into what has happened.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7am on Saturday (13 April) with reports of wildlife crime in Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough.

“A crime has been raised and investigations are ongoing.”

Cllr Sandford said it was currently bird nesting season, and local people were ‘up in arms’ about the action that had been taken.