A man who stabbed a stranger in the neck leaving him with life changing injuries has been jailed for 16 years.

Issac Isa-Herd, 24, was locked up at Cambridge Crown Court after carrying out the brutal attack in July last year.

His victim needed to have part of his arm amputated as a result of the attack.

Issac Isa-Herd, who carried out the knife attack in Peterborough

The court heard how Isa-Herd was in Peterborough city centre in the early hours of 25 July last year when he became involved in an altercation with a woman in Broadway.

After punching the woman in her face, she retaliated and punched him back.

Isa-Herd ran from the scene down the alleyway next to Red Room nightclub, but was followed by several people.

While in the alleyway, Isa-Herd pulled out a knife and lunged at another woman, cutting her upper arm and swiped towards her throat.

A friend of the woman, a man in his 20s, tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the neck.

Isa-Herd made off, leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood in Market Way.

Police officers found the victim and administered life-saving assistance before he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Due to the extent of the injuries sustained in the attack, the victim’s lower forearm and hand had to be amputated.

Isa-Herd was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH and possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared in Cambridge Crown Court yesterday where he was jailed for 16 years, with a four-year extended licence upon release.

Detective Constable Leeza Phillips, who investigated, said: “This was a completely unwarranted level of violence against two victims, which could have had fatal consequences, tragically leaving a young man with a life changing injury.

“I would urge our communities to help us prevent knife crime by reporting information to us about anyone who carries a knife or weapon. This can be done anonymously and could saves someone’s life.