Peterborough chocolate thief stole £80 of Cadbury Creme Eggs from Oundle Road Co-op

A prolific Peterborough thief, who stole more than £100 worth of Easter chocolate, including boxes of Creme Eggs, has been sent to jail.

Daniel Cowlbeck, 34, was caught on CCTV stealing more than £80 of Cadbury Crème Eggs in a Co-op, in Oundle Road, Peterborough, on 2 March.

He had put an entire box into his coat and another box into a carrier bag, along with other chocolate products.

Daniel Cowlbeck hid an entire box of Creme Eggs in his coat.

Two days later he returned to the store with another man and stole £60 worth of washing detergent.

Then on 10 March, Cowlbeck entered WHSmith, in Bridge Street, Peterborough, and stole more chocolate, this time Cadbury Crème Eggs and Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs worth £51.

He was arrested in Bridge Street and officers found the chocolates stashed in his pockets, along with a small amount of cannabis.

Cowlbeck, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and possession of a class B drug, and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £60 compensation at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15 March).

Some of the chocolate stolen by Cowlbeck

PC Oliver Gregory, from the B Relief Response Crime Team, said:“Cowlbeck is a prolific thief with several thefts against his name.

"Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them.

"It often comes hand-in-hand with other crimes including criminal damage and violence.