Peterborough car wash boss employed underage workers and staff who had no rights to work in UK

A man who employed underage workers and staff who had no rights to work in the UK at a Peterborough car wash has been issued an order restricting who he can employ.

Elsayed Habaka, 36, was running the hand car wash in Cobden Avenue when a member of the public called the Modern Slavery Helpline to raise concerns for the welfare of the workers.

Police officers and partner agencies visited the site to investigate and speak to Habaka about how the car wash was operating.

A slavery order was imposed

A police spokesperson said the investigation found evidence he was employing underage people and those who did not have the right to work in the UK.

As a result, officers applied for a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO).

Yesterday (1 February) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this order was granted for five years.

It means there are strict regulations on who Habaka, of Clarence Road, Peterborough, can employ, as well as the equipment and training they are given and wage paid. It also prevents him from paying for transport for workers to and from the UK.

Failure to comply with a STRO constitutes a criminal offence punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.

Detective Sergeant Chris Acourt said: “Thank you to the member of the public who called the Modern Slavery Helpline to raise concerns about the staff at this car wash.

“The information enabled us to conduct an investigation and successfully apply for this court order, meaning strict conditions have been imposed on Habaka to ensure the welfare of anyone who works for him.

“Information from the public is vital in helping us to combat modern slavery in the county. I’d encourage everyone to spend a few minutes making sure they know the signs to look out for and then report any concerns directly to us or the Modern Slavery Helpline.”

Hand car washes have been identified nationally as an industry vulnerable to modern slavery. Officers in Cambridgeshire regularly visit hand car wash sites across the county in an effort to uncover any exploitation and ensure workers are being treated appropriately.

For more information on the signs to look out for visit the dedicated modern slavery pages of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.

