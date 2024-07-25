Peterborough burglar who stole from Queensgate pretzel store jailed after being found with scissors taped to arm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sallyanne Williams took laptop from shop

A burglar who stole from a laptop from a pretzel stand in Queensgate and later found with scissors taped to the inside of her arm has been jailed.

Just before 9am on 11 April this year, Sallyanne Williams, 40, let herself into Auntie Anne’s food stall in Queensgate shopping centre and spent about seven minutes helping herself to food, drink and a laptop.

Staff started their shift a short while later and noticed cupboard doors open and the laptop was missing, so requested Queensgate security to review CCTV footage which caught Williams in the act.

Sallyanne Williams has been jailed after she stole a laptop from a store in Queensgate - and was found with scissors taped to her arm

Security tracked Williams to CEX in Long Causeway and alerted police who found her lingering outside.

After making enquiries with CEX, it was confirmed that Williams had asked about selling a laptop, resulting in her being arrested on suspicion of business burglary.

While being searched, Williams was found to have a pair of scissors taped to the inside of her lower arm, resulting in her being further arrested.

Williams, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (23 July) where she was sentenced to six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to burglary with intent to steal and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place – namely scissors.

PC Greta Antanaviciute, who investigated, said: “Williams has more than 50 criminal convictions against her name for various offences including theft, burglary and possession of weapons.