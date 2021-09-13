Peterborough burglar given suspended sentence after robbing home of vulnerable man

Wasim Khan, 28, was arrested on February 9 on suspicion of breaching a restraining order but upon searching him, officers found a wallet in his pocket which did not belong to him.

While Khan was in custody, police received a phone call reporting a burglary in Norburn, Bretton, where a wallet had been stolen.

The person reporting the burglary matched ID and bank cards in the wallet found in Khan’s possession, leading to him being further arrested for burglary.

Police were told how the victim’s buzzer to his home rang and a man said he ‘had something for him’. On going to the door to see what it was, he was met by Khan who pleaded with him to let him in to charge his phone.

The man let Khan in but asked him to leave once Khan became agitated, but he returned a few minutes later to collect a bag he had left behind.

Khan pushed past the victim, and ran into the flat, stealing a wallet from the living room before making off.

Khan, of Eastfield Grove, was charged with burglary including theft which he admitted in court.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday September 2, where he was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Matt Slater, from the northern Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “This incident has had a significant effect on the victim, as most burglaries do. Our homes are a place where we should all feel safe and when that space is invaded it can often leave victims anxious and reliving the ordeal.”

His Honour Judge Johnathan Seely commended the investigating officer, PC Matt Slater. He said: “The officer is to be thanked for the thoroughness and excellence of the work completed, a great deal of effort has gone into the exercise and he is to be commended for that.”