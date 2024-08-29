Peterborough burglar caught stealing DJ decks thanks to doorbell footage
Dean Wright, 42, broke into the house in Ringstead Road, Paston, at about 6.30am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
He smashed a window and stole the DJ decks, two pairs of Rayban sunglasses, a Hugo Boss watch, a bottle of whiskey and a box of coins and notes.
Wright also broke a lock off a trailer and stole items including a Samsung TV and two boxes of beer.
However, he had been caught on doorbell camera, which the victim handed to police who recognised Wright.
Someone also contacted the victim on social media and helped reunite him with the stolen DJ decks.
In interview, Wright claimed he owed a loan shark money and was told to burgle a house.
On Friday (August 23), at Peterborough Crown Court, Wright, of Wye Place, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for three years and 30 weeks, having pleaded guilty to the burglary and an affray in June, 2023.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Detective Sergeant Tessa Munro said: “The victim had worked incredibly hard to buy this property, only for Wright to come along, break in and steal it, so I am glad he is now in prison and some of the goods have been retrieved.”