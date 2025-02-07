Peterborough burglar caught by video doorbell jailed

A burglar who was caught out by a video doorbell has been jailed for almost two years.

Sebastian Hart, 44, entered the front porch of a house in Portland Avenue, New England at about 5.40am on August 19.

The victim opened the door, after receiving a notification on his video doorbell, and found Hart, who claimed he was looking for biscuits and left.

The man reviewed his CCTV footage and saw Hart had been trying the door handles of a van parked outside before entering his porch.

Sebastian Hart.

He was also caught trying to steal a bike from a different house in Portland Avenue that same day, but a member of the public confronted him and thwarted the theft.

Hart, of Cromwell Road, Millfield was arrested by the Acquisitive Crime Team in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, on August 28, and was found with cannabis, a hammer and a lock knife.

He was jailed for 23 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (February 3) after admitting non-dwelling burglary, dwelling burglary with intent to steal, possession of cannabis, possession of a knife, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He also pleaded guilty to vehicle interference, for which he received no separate penalty.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the victims who reported these incidents, we were able to identify and arrest Hart.

“Burglary remains a force priority, and we will continue to put suspects before the courts.”