Peterborough 15-year-old charged with rape, robbery and sexual assault after multiple attacks on young women in city

A teenage boy will appear in court this morning charged with a rape and a separate robbery and sexual assault, both of which took place at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough.

As reported in the Peterborough Telegragh at the time, on Saturday, September 30, a woman in her 20s was walking along the footpath near to AMF Bowling off Bretton Way, near to Rhubarb Bridge, when she was attacked, threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted by a male between 11am and 11.30am.

The footpath where the sexual assault took place

A second attack took place off Bretton Way near to AMF Bowling on Friday, October 6. At about 1.10pm a 19-year-old woman was walking along the footpath which runs alongside the bowling alley, near to Rhubarb Bridge, when a male approached her and slapped her on the bottom, grabbing her by the arms and snatching her handbag before running off towards Bretton.

In the early hours of this morning, Friday June 8, a 15-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested in connection with the two attacks.

He has since been charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and sexual assault.

He will appear in Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.