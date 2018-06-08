Peterborough 15-year-old to stand trial over knifepoint rape charge

A 15-year-old boy will stand trial over allegations he raped a woman at knifepoint in Peterborough.

The teenager appeared at Peterborough Youth Court today (Friday) where he pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, one count of robbery, one count of sexual assault and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The scene of the alleged offences

The youth, who lives in Peterborough is accused of raping the woman at knife point on September 30 last year on a footpath at Rhubarb Bridge in Peterborough between 11am and 11.30pm.

The second incident is said to have taken place on October 6, when he slapped a woman's bottom, and grabbed her handbag.

Both alleged victims were Eastern European women.

The boy was arrested and charged over the allegations last night.

The youth - who cannot be named for legal reasons - wore a black tracksuit top and blue trousers as he sat in the dock and listened to the hearing.

His father sat in the court to hear the proceedings. Other family members attended the court but did not sit in the court room for the hearing.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the case should continue to be heard at Peterborough Youth Court, rather than send the matter to the Crown Court.

He granted the youth bail to attend the Youth Court for a case management hearing on June 18.

Bail conditions, including a tagged curfew between 7pm and 7am, and a condition he continues to reside at home with his parents, were also imposed.

A trial date has not yet been set.