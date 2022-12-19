News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough 14-year-old charged with string of offences after reports of violence around Queensgate

Youth faces total of six charges

By Stephen Briggs
5 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 1:38pm

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with robberies in Peterborough city centre this month.

The 14-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially arrested on Wednesday afternoon (14 December) following reports of violent incidents in the Queensgate shopping centre area on 8 and 9 December.

He is the second youth to have been charged in connection with the incidents.

The boy was bailed but re-arrested on Friday (16 December) when he was charged with the following offences:

Affray outside McDonalds in Queensgate on 8 December

Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) of a 16-year-old boy in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Robbery of a 16-year-old boy of an iPhone in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Attempting to rob a 16-year-old boy of a coat in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Attempting to rob a 14-year-old boy of a bag in Queensgate, on 9 December

Possession of cannabis on 13 December

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (17 December) where he was released on bail with conditions not to enter Queensgate or Westgate Arcade and adhere to a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Another 14-year-old boy who appeared in court on Friday was also released on court bail with conditions not to enter Queensgate or Westgate Arcade and adhere to a curfew between 6pm and 6am.

Both boys are due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court again on Wednesday (21 December).

Two other boys, aged 15 and 16, have also been arrested in connection with the incidents. They remain on police bail until 13 March.