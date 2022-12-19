A teenage boy has been charged in connection with robberies in Peterborough city centre this month.

The 14-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was initially arrested on Wednesday afternoon (14 December) following reports of violent incidents in the Queensgate shopping centre area on 8 and 9 December.

The boy was bailed but re-arrested on Friday (16 December) when he was charged with the following offences:

Affray outside McDonalds in Queensgate on 8 December

Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) of a 16-year-old boy in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Robbery of a 16-year-old boy of an iPhone in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Attempting to rob a 16-year-old boy of a coat in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Attempting to rob a 14-year-old boy of a bag in Queensgate, on 9 December

Possession of cannabis on 13 December

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (17 December) where he was released on bail with conditions not to enter Queensgate or Westgate Arcade and adhere to a curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Another 14-year-old boy who appeared in court on Friday was also released on court bail with conditions not to enter Queensgate or Westgate Arcade and adhere to a curfew between 6pm and 6am.

Both boys are due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court again on Wednesday (21 December).

