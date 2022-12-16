Boy (14) due in court charged with violence around Peterborough’s Queensgate centre
Boy faces five charges
A teenage boy is due to appear in court connection with violence in Peterborough city centre last week.
The 14-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday afternoon (12 December) following reports of violence in the Queensgate shopping centre area.
He has now been charged with the following offences:
Affray outside McDonalds in Queensgate on 8 December
Assault by beating of a 15-year-old boy outside McDonalds in Queensgate on 8 December
Assault by beating of a 16-year-old boy in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December
Robbery of a 16-year-old boy of an iPhone in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December
Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) of a 16-year-old boy in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December
He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.
Three other boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, have also been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have been bailed until 13 March.