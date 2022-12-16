News you can trust since 1948
Boy (14) due in court charged with violence around Peterborough’s Queensgate centre

Boy faces five charges

By Stephen Briggs
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 2:40pm

A teenage boy is due to appear in court connection with violence in Peterborough city centre last week.

The 14-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Monday afternoon (12 December) following reports of violence in the Queensgate shopping centre area.

He has now been charged with the following offences:

Police said the boy was arrested this week
Affray outside McDonalds in Queensgate on 8 December

Assault by beating of a 15-year-old boy outside McDonalds in Queensgate on 8 December

Assault by beating of a 16-year-old boy in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Robbery of a 16-year-old boy of an iPhone in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) of a 16-year-old boy in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, on 9 December

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Three other boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, have also been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have been bailed until 13 March.