Pedestrian who tragically died following road collision had a "heart of gold" say family

“Sam was a rough diamond with a heart made of gold and will leave a big hole in our lives”

Sam Pope, 28, was struck by a Vauxhall Astra at about 11pm on Saturday, May 11, in Oil Mills Road, between Pondersbridge and Ramsey Mereside.

Mr Pope, of Lincoln Road, sadly died at the scene.

In a statement released to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, his family said: “Sam was a free spirit, who liked to live his life at 100mph and believed that rules were meant to be broken.

“We shall miss his smile and crazy sense of humour that would always make you laugh, despite what mood you were in that day.

“Sam was a rough diamond with a heart made of gold, and will leave a big hole in our lives.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage as well as anyone who saw a man walking along Oil Mills Road prior to the collision.

“Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Astra after the collision.”

• Marcin Pilarski, 33, of West Street, Chatteris, has been charged with causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through alcohol, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance. He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on June 11.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it should report it through the police website using reference 35/NT/13906/24.