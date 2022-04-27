The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough local health authority are calling on parents and children to be aware of the ‘life threatening’ dangers of cannabis edibles after reports of children falling ill after eating them.

Cannabis edibles are foods/sweets/cakes/chewing gum that contain THC, a derivative of cannabis.

The products are illegal and can be really strong, and they are not regulated, meaning anyone taking them could face an unknown consequence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some examples of cannabis edibles. Parents are being warned the consequences of children eating them could be life threatening'

The products are often cleverly packaged to a professional standard, designed to look like authentic confectionary products and therefore particularly appealing to young people.

Although cannabis edibles may contain cannabis, they do not always have the smell or appearance of cannabis. Instead, they look and smell like a normal branded shop bought item but can be much stronger than other cannabis products.

The authority said they are also aware of vapes that may contain cannabis products that could also be harmful.

There have been local incidents whereby young people have become unwell after eating sweets, chocolates, lollies, chewing gum, gummies or other products. Sadly, a recent death in London is being linked to cannabis edibles, the product potentially containing a cannabis related product.

The authority said they were urging parents and young people to be vigilant and to have conversations about the risks of taking products that they do not know as being trustworthy, and therefore, are deemed as unregulated. These products are easily accessible for sale both on the internet and locally. These products (including vapes) have a high risk of unpredictability of health consequences; some edible products take time to take effect, other products may take immediate effect. Regardless, the consequence could have a life-threatening impact to your child.

The police continue to work with schools and local communities to inform parents of this ongoing concern.