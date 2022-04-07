Police have seized packets of ‘cannabis sweets’ after residents discovered a stash of them in Peterborough and tipped off officers.

Now police have warned parents of their dangers.

The find was made earlier this week in Hampton, with the ‘sweets’ hidden alongside a mobile phone.

The items seized by police

A police spokesman said; “To the owner of these items, bad luck, your secret hiding place in Hampton was discovered so we of course took possession of all the items for safe keeping including your phone.

“For those of you who don’t know what these are, they are not copy cat versions of sweets they are cannabis edibles and are very dangerous when consumed, especially if they were to come into the hands of young children like these did when they were discovered.

“Fortunately the finders were more intelligent than the owner, and contacted us to collect the items.