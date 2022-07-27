Parents warned by police of dangers of hoax 999 calls with number expected to rise during school holidays

Parents are being warned of the dangers of hoax 999 calls – with the number of such calls expected to rise during the school holidays.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police urged parents to speak to children about the consequences of making false emergency calls ahead of the summer break.

The spokesman said: “Sadly, during the school holidays, our emergency call handlers receive a high volume of hoax calls from children who aren’t aware of the knock-on effects these calls can have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are being urged to speak to children about the dangers of making hoax calls

“Inappropriate calls slow down our responses to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator.”

The spokesman added: “Some children do not realise the danger they are placing others in and may see it as part of a practical joke.

“Your children need to be aware that if they make hoax calls they are endangering other people’s lives.”