Parents warned by police of dangers of hoax 999 calls with number expected to rise during school holidays

Parents are being warned of the dangers of hoax 999 calls – with the number of such calls expected to rise during the school holidays.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police urged parents to speak to children about the consequences of making false emergency calls ahead of the summer break.
The spokesman said: “Sadly, during the school holidays, our emergency call handlers receive a high volume of hoax calls from children who aren’t aware of the knock-on effects these calls can have.
“Inappropriate calls slow down our responses to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator.”
The spokesman added: “Some children do not realise the danger they are placing others in and may see it as part of a practical joke.
“Your children need to be aware that if they make hoax calls they are endangering other people’s lives.”
For more about the risks of hoax calls, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/contact/hoax-calling