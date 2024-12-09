Paedophile sentenced to 22 years for 'despicable' historic abuse

By Ben Jones
Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 14:37 BST
The abuse came to light four years ago.

A paedophile who sexually abused two young girls has been jailed for 22 years.

Most Popular

Kevin Calderbank, 66, carried out the historic sexual assaults in Peterborough and his offending came to light in 2020 when the victims called police to report the abuse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday (December 3), at Cambridge Crown Court, Calderbank, of British Road, Bristol, was jailed for 22 years having been found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

Kevin Calderbank has been jailed.placeholder image
Kevin Calderbank has been jailed.

He was also handed a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Katie Ilett, who investigated, said: “Calderbank’s despicable behaviour caused suffering no child should have to endure.

"The victims have shown great courage and strength to come forward and support police with a prosecution.

"Their bravery is admirable, and I hope this sentencing can bring them some sense of closure.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice