Paedophile sentenced to 22 years for 'despicable' historic abuse

The abuse came to light four years ago.

A paedophile who sexually abused two young girls has been jailed for 22 years.

Kevin Calderbank, 66, carried out the historic sexual assaults in Peterborough and his offending came to light in 2020 when the victims called police to report the abuse.

On Tuesday (December 3), at Cambridge Crown Court, Calderbank, of British Road, Bristol, was jailed for 22 years having been found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

He was also handed a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Katie Ilett, who investigated, said: “Calderbank’s despicable behaviour caused suffering no child should have to endure.

"The victims have shown great courage and strength to come forward and support police with a prosecution.

"Their bravery is admirable, and I hope this sentencing can bring them some sense of closure.”