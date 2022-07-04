A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his father in Peterborough.

Adam Merritt (33) of Lythemere, Orton Malborne, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court this morning (Monday).

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, Merritt did not speak as he sat in the court dock during the short hearing, which lasted around five minutes. Merritt was not represented by a lawyer at court.

Robert Merritt

He has been charged with murdering his father, Robert Merritt (60), also of Lythmere. Robert Merritt’s body was found by police in the early hours of Wednesday (June 29) morning. He had been stabbed.

Michael Proctor, prosecuting, said the case should be adjourned until September 5, again at Peterborough Crown Court.