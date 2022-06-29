Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man at a house in Peterborough.

Officers were called at just before 1am today (June 29) to a property in Lythemere, Orton Malborne.

A man in his 60s was found with injuries and was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Police vehicles are parked outside the scene of the incident (image: NationalWorld)

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time and it is being treated as an isolated incident.