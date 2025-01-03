No arrests made after reports of fireworks being thrown at cars and people in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police received calls on New Year’s Eve

Cambridgeshire Police have said no arrests were made following reports of fireworks being thrown at people and cars in Peterborough on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesperson for the force said they received reports of incidents in a number of areas in Peterborough – including in the city centre.

The incidents were recorded in Long Causeway in the city centre, and in Millfield and Paston.

There were reports of fireworks being thrown at people and cars in Peterborough

The spokesperson said: “There were no injuries and no arrests, though strong words of advice were given in some cases and in others, officers attended and searched the area but nothing was found.”

Elsewhere in Peterborough it has been suggested a house fire on New Year’s Eve was caused by a firework being blown off course in the wind

The reports were part of a busy New Year for police in the city.

The spokesperson said: “Between 31 December and 1 January, we received 67 ‘immediate’ calls for service across Peterborough.

“These included:

“Concerns for people in Eastgate, Hampton and Cowgate

“Domestics in Thorney, Orton Brimbles, Millfield, Fengate, Eastfield, Fletton, Stanground and West Town

“Violence in Woodston, Hampton Vale, Broadway and Westgate

“Fireworks being aimed at the public and vehicles in Long Causeway, Millfield and Paston

“Reports of people smashing glasses in the road and setting off fireworks in Eastfield

“Thank you to everyone who called us with their concerns.

“We hope you won’t need us in 2025, but if you do, know we are always here.”