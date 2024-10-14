Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Report claims 91% of people prefer alternatives to fireworks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s MP is calling for tougher restrictions on the sound of fireworks just weeks ahead of the nation’s 400-year-old Bonfire Night celebrations.

Labour MP Andrew Pakes says it is time for the Government to introduce ‘urgent changes’ to the law that governs the use of fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says the loud bangs that accompany traditional fireworks can cause distress to vulnerable people, pets and wildlife.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes is calling for tougher rules on the use of fireworks

His comments follow the publication of a new report by the ‘Out with the Bang’ by the Social Market Foundation (SMF), which says there is increasing public concern about the distress fireworks cause to pets, wildlife, and people with conditions like PTSD, as well as their environmental impact.

It says that 91 per cent of Britons are open to replacing or partially replacing traditional fireworks with safer alternatives, such as drone light shows or quiet fireworks.

It also says research shows that only 15 percent of the population support the current regulations on firework use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pakes, who says he is a long-standing advocate for stricter firework regulations, said: “Fireworks have always been a big part of our national celebrations, but they come at a cost to our animals, environment, and the most vulnerable in our communities.

"The overwhelming public support for alternatives shows that now is the time to change the way we celebrate.

"We can enjoy spectacular displays while protecting the wellbeing of those who suffer due to traditional fireworks.”

Mr Pakes said he hoped policymakers will adopt the SMF’s proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include reducing the maximum noise level of consumer fireworks from 120 decibels to 90 decibels and limiting their sale to specialist shops.

It also calls for local councils to have the power to establish “firework-free zones” and to lead the way in adopting alternative displays, such as drones and light shows.

Carrie Stones, campaigns manager at the RSPCA, welcomed Mr. Pakes' comments.

She said: “We’ve campaigned for years to better protect animals from the distress caused by fireworks.

"It’s time for the UK Government to act.

"Fireworks can still be enjoyed, but in a way that is more responsible and much safer for animals.”