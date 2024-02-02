Nitrous Oxide discovery is no laughing matter for Wisbech police
Police are appealing for the owner of a large number of boxes of laughing gas to come forward – after a raid in Wisbech uncovered the stash.
Officers were working with Clarion Housing this week when they made the discovery of cannisters of Nitrous Oxide – also known as Laughing Gas.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “ The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address to support Clarion Housing.
“On entry into the property a number of boxes were found. Well as Nitrous Oxide is now a Class C drug it was rude not to seize them.
“Enquiries continue into this matter. If this is yours and you want it back, feel feel to contact us at Wisbech Station.”