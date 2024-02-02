News you can trust since 1948
Nitrous Oxide discovery is no laughing matter for Wisbech police

Police appeal for owners of boxes of laughing gas – now a class C drug – to come forward following discovery this week
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:47 GMT
Police are appealing for the owner of a large number of boxes of laughing gas to come forward – after a raid in Wisbech uncovered the stash.

Officers were working with Clarion Housing this week when they made the discovery of cannisters of Nitrous Oxide – also known as Laughing Gas.

The gas is now a Class C drug.

The stash of laughing gas
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “ The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address to support Clarion Housing.

“On entry into the property a number of boxes were found. Well as Nitrous Oxide is now a Class C drug it was rude not to seize them.

“Enquiries continue into this matter. If this is yours and you want it back, feel feel to contact us at Wisbech Station.”