Police are appealing for the owner of a large number of boxes of laughing gas to come forward – after a raid in Wisbech uncovered the stash.

Officers were working with Clarion Housing this week when they made the discovery of cannisters of Nitrous Oxide – also known as Laughing Gas.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “ The Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address to support Clarion Housing.

“On entry into the property a number of boxes were found. Well as Nitrous Oxide is now a Class C drug it was rude not to seize them.