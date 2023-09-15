Peterborough councillor says use of Nitrous Oxide is no laughing matter - and could put lives at risk

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Peterborough city councillor has said the use of laughing gas in the city is putting lives at risk, ahead of a law change later this year.

Currently, it is legal to possess cannisters of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas – although it is illegal to supply it. However, by the end of the year, it will be classed as a Class C drug, with users facing up to two years in prison, under a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour.

Nitrous oxide is the third most used drug among 16 to 24-year-olds in England and police have reported links to anti-social behaviour – intimidating gatherings on high streets and in children’s parks, and empty canisters strewn across public spaces. Heavy regular use of nitrous oxide can also lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12, a form of anaemia and in more severe cases, nerve damage or paralysis.

Cannisters left in Orton, and cllr Stevenson

The gas is sometimes used in catering and for medical purposes.

Today Orton Waterville city councillor Julie Stevenson said there was an especially big problem in her ward – with large catering sized cannisters left littering parks and streets – and she said she was concerned that the use could cost someone their lives.

Cllr Stevenson said: "I'm putting a call out to parents and teachers to be aware that young people have moved on from the small silver capsules that you may be accustomed to seeing to inhaling nitrous oxide (N2O) from large canisters of cream that are intended for industrial catering and easy to get hold of online.

"Children need to learn how to measure risk when it comes to N2O. While it can deliver a temporary, pleasant feeling, it can also be fatal and cause long-term disability. The trouble is, you can never know how it will be for you and the risk of coming to serious harm is greater than people may realise.

"Young people who are bored, feeling stressed or anxious need to know the benefits of exercise, meditation or listening to music, that can also produce a feeling of mental and physical wellbeing with far fewer risks.”Cllr Stevenson said she had spoken to police about what could be done – but disagreed with the upcoming law change. She said: “Education is the best way to help young people avoid coming to harm. If anyone sees any of these cannisters dumped where they live, please contact your local councillor or the police (on 101) so we are aware of it."

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team officer is set to patrol the area when possible as well as speak to the local Safer Schools Officer to see if there is any information they can find out regarding the use of nitrous oxide.”

Announcing the law change, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “The British people are fed up with yobs abusing drugs in public spaces and leaving behind a disgraceful mess for others to clean up.

