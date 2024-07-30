New figures show reduction in violent and sexual crimes across Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

...but there has been a rise in other crimes, including shoplifting, serious motoring offences and drug offences

There has been a drop in violent and sexual crime across Peterborough, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS)

The total recorded crimes (excluding fraud) for the year ending March 2024, was 22,894. This compares to 24,678 for the previous year – a drop of 7.8% in overall crime.

Murder, violence, sexual offences and stalking or harassment have all seen a reduction in reported cases over the past year. Murder is down by 50%, reported sexual offences by 14%, stalking/harassment has seen a reduction of 14% and cases of violence against a person has decreased by 4.5%.

A spokesperson for Cambs police said: “While we’re pleased to see a drop in crime, we will not be complacent. We take all reports of crime seriously and continue to strive to make Cambridgeshire as safe as possible.”

Overall, the number of theft offences across Peterborough have also dropped, with 6,636 reported for the year 2023-24, compared with 7,561 the previous year - a decrease of 12%.

However, shoplifting has increased by more than 7%, driving offences are up by 20%, and more seriously, death or serious injury caused by illegal driving has sharply risen by 38%.

Regarding the slight increase in shoplifting offences, Chief Inspector Oliver Warsop said: “We know shoplifting can have a large impact on residents and those involved in the business community, which is one of the reasons why it is a key issue for officers across Peterborough.

“An additional police officer was appointed specifically to support local businesses at the end of 2023. Funded by Peterborough’s Business Improvement District (BID) members, the position is an additional role within neighbourhood policing in Peterborough. This post enhances the work of this team, increasing visibility in the city centre area, working with the BID, partners and retailers to look at longer term problem solving to address a range of issues such as retail theft and antisocial behaviour.

“We’re also working with retailers concerning shoplifting and seeking prosecutions where possible. For repeat offenders we are applying for Criminal Behaviour Orders preventing them from entering areas where they have previously committed crime."

Responding to the increase in motoring offences, a force spokesperson added: “Our road policing unit patrols the county’s roads every day of the year, particularly targeting the fatal five road offences, including drink and drug driving and speeding. We are committed to our work within the Vision Zero Partnership to make the county’s roads safer and will continue bringing those people to justice who drive in a way that puts others at risk.”

Statistics for recorded crimes in Peterborough in the past two years are as follows:

• Violence Against a Person: 2023-24 (8,982); 2022-23 (9419)

• Homicide: 2023-24 (1); 2022-23 (2)

• Death or Serious Injury Caused by Illegal Driving: 2023-24 (18); 2022-23 (13)

• Violence with Injury: 2023-24 (1919); 2022-23 (2111)

• Violence Without Injury: 2023-24 (4684); 2022-23 (4541)

• Stalking or Harassment: 2023-24 (2360); 2022-23 (2752)

• Sexual Offences: 2023-24 (780); 2022-23 (912)

• Robbery: 2023-24 (281); 2022-23 (290)

• Theft Offences: 2023-24 (6636); 2022-23 (7561)

• Burglary: 2023-24 (951); 2022-23 (1178)

• Vehicle Offences: 2023-24 (1367); 2022-23 (1564)

• Shoplifting: 2023-24 (2006); 2022-23 (1864)

• Criminal Damage and Arson: 2023-24 (2304); 2022-23 (2288)

• Driving Offences: 2023-24 (686); 2022-23 (568)

• Possession of Weapons Offences: 2023-24 (322); 2022-23 (303)

• Public Order Offences: 2023-24 (2343); 2022-23 (2746)

