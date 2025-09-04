New Cambridgeshire chief constable who grew up in Peterborough ‘honoured’ to take up role
Simon Megicks was chosen by Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston as his preferred candidate to take up the role when current chief constable Nick Dean steps down at the end of September.
A police and crime panel made up of councillors and independent members met on September 4 in Huntingdon to briefly question Mr Megicks before unanimously agreeing to support his appointment.
Mr Megicks went through a rigorous recruitment process and was ultimately deemed the best suited candidate for the role, which comes with a salary of £181,575.
At the police and crime panel meeting, Mr Megicks told members it was an “absolute privilege” to return to Cambridgeshire where he spent 19 years rising up the ranks within the force.
After receiving support from the panel, he said: “I am honoured and privileged to have been confirmed as the new chief constable. I started my career here and have confidence in colleagues, many who I remember, to support me in delivering the policing service the public expect and need.
“I look forward to joining the commissioner and partners to continue improve community safety and the quality of life for local residents and those who visit the county.”
Mr Megicks grew up and went to school in Peterborough, where his parents still live. He currently lives in Huntingdonshire with his wife and two children.
He joins the Cambridgeshire force from a four-year stint serving as deputy chief constable in Norfolk Constabulary.
Police and crime commissioner Mr Preston said: “I am pleased to confirm Simon as the new chief constable of Cambridgeshire.
“As a local man, Simon is well placed to understand the needs of our communities and has all the passion and determination to deliver the best possible service for residents.
“Simon performed extremely well during the interview process, and I am confident that he shares the drive, integrity and ambition required to keep our communities safe, tackle crime and catch criminals.
“I very much look forward to working with Simon who I know will bring a range of vital skills to the role.”
Mr Megicks said restoring the public’s trust and confidence in policing is one of his key priorities.