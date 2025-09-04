New Cambridgeshire chief constable who grew up in Peterborough ‘honoured’ to take up role

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s new chief constable has been officially appointed after receiving the backing of a police and crime panel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Megicks was chosen by Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston as his preferred candidate to take up the role when current chief constable Nick Dean steps down at the end of September.

A police and crime panel made up of councillors and independent members met on September 4 in Huntingdon to briefly question Mr Megicks before unanimously agreeing to support his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Megicks went through a rigorous recruitment process and was ultimately deemed the best suited candidate for the role, which comes with a salary of £181,575.

Police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston (left) with newly appointed chief constable Simon Megicks (right) outside Huntingdonshire District Council offices Photo: Joe Griffin/LDRS

At the police and crime panel meeting, Mr Megicks told members it was an “absolute privilege” to return to Cambridgeshire where he spent 19 years rising up the ranks within the force.

After receiving support from the panel, he said: “I am honoured and privileged to have been confirmed as the new chief constable. I started my career here and have confidence in colleagues, many who I remember, to support me in delivering the policing service the public expect and need.

“I look forward to joining the commissioner and partners to continue improve community safety and the quality of life for local residents and those who visit the county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Megicks grew up and went to school in Peterborough, where his parents still live. He currently lives in Huntingdonshire with his wife and two children.

He joins the Cambridgeshire force from a four-year stint serving as deputy chief constable in Norfolk Constabulary.

Police and crime commissioner Mr Preston said: “I am pleased to confirm Simon as the new chief constable of Cambridgeshire.

“As a local man, Simon is well placed to understand the needs of our communities and has all the passion and determination to deliver the best possible service for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Simon performed extremely well during the interview process, and I am confident that he shares the drive, integrity and ambition required to keep our communities safe, tackle crime and catch criminals.

“I very much look forward to working with Simon who I know will bring a range of vital skills to the role.”

Mr Megicks said restoring the public’s trust and confidence in policing is one of his key priorities.