Nature reserve fire which saw plume of smoke visible across Peterborough was started deliberately
A fire which left a large plume of black smoke visible across Peterborough was started deliberately.
The A47 was closed, and residents were advised to keep their windows closed following the blaze at the Eye Nature Reserve on the evening of Wednesday, June 14.
Emergency services were called just before 6pm to the fire in a field, after a number of residents called, concerned about seeing the black smoke. The smoke was visible from as far away as Hampton in the south of the city.
Today a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews have been making regular inspections of the area throughout last night and today to check the area is safe and extinguishing any hot spots.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.