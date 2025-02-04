Mystery as thieves target car number plates in the Ortons, Peterborough

A spate of number plates thefts have been reported in the Ortons.

Residents in the Ortons have been left baffled a number of thefts of car number plates have been reported.

The thefts have been happening over the course of the last week with a number of residents of Orton Malborne and the surrounding areas waking up to find that their number plate had been taken.

Orton Waterville ward councillor Kirsty Knight has taken a number of calls from residents regarding the issue.

Number plates found in the Ortons.

She said: “I first got a call from a resident saying they had found a few number plates dotted around and we couldn’t understand where they came from. I went to collect them but they were two different numbers, which was strange.

“Then I got another call about about a number plate that did not match the two I had and then residents started spotting number plates in bushes and in car parks.

“We assumed it was kids messing around but then with more recent reports, we can’t find them so we’re not sure what exactly the motivation for the people doing this is."

All of the cars which have been reported to Cllr Knight were parked in communal car parks and not private driveways.

It is illegal for a car to be driven without number plates and can incur the driver three points on their licence and a fine of £1000.

Particular issues have been reported in Lessingham and Wingfield.

Cambridgeshire Police has said that it has recorded five number plate thefts in the Ortons over the nights of January 28 – February 1. It has also had three reports of tools stoeln from vehicles during the same timeframe.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would urge residents to always report crimes, so we can investigate and build up a picture of what is happening in a particular area and direct patrols accordingly.

“We would suggest people consider using anti-theft fixings on number plates and, where possible, remove tools from vehicles overnight.

“Anyone with information should report it to police using online reporting form or webchat service. Those without internet access should call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.”

If your number plate has been stolen, you should file a police report immediately and inform the DVLA and your insurance company before sourcing replacement plates.

For more information on preventing theft from a vehicle, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/vehicle-safe-and-sound/.