Peterborough’s Lincoln Road remains closed as murder investigation continues

Lincoln Road in Peterborough remains closed this morning as police gather evidence following a suspected murder.

The road in Millfield was closed between Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street late on Sunday evening after a man collapsed near Northfield Street.

Police at the scene at Lincoln Road. Photo: Terry Harris

The man was taken to hospital but died a short time later. Police have now arrested a man from Peterborough on suspicion of murder and are questioning him at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The force was first called to the scene by the ambulance service at around 8.50pm.

A spokesperson said this morning: “Lincoln Road remains closed and will be closed into rush hour. Please find an alternative route and leave plenty of time for your journey.”

Stagecoach said its Service 1 buses are being diverted.

