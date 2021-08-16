MP welcomes funding boost to tackle domestic violence and stalking in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire
North West Cambridegshire MP Shailesh Vara has welcomed new funding to help tackle domestic violence in Peterborough.
Last week it was announced that more than £300,000 has been secured for work in Peterborough to tackle the issue.
The funding will be used to facilitate early intervention programmes to prevent perpetrators from re-offending. Victims will continue to receive support through Independent Domestic Violence Advocates.
Following the announcement, Mr Vara said: “I am very pleased to hear of the new funding to tackle domestic abuse and stalking in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
“These crimes have devastating impacts upon victims, and it is crucial that local authorities have the resources and tools to lead effective prevention and early intervention programmes.
“The Home Office funded nationwide programme to prevent perpetrators from re-offending will help to give confidence to the community that provisions are in place to support the prevention of domestic abuse and stalking.”