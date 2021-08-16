MP welcomes funding boost to tackle domestic violence and stalking in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

More funding is being provided to help those suffering domestic abuse. Picture by PA

Last week it was announced that more than £300,000 has been secured for work in Peterborough to tackle the issue.

The funding will be used to facilitate early intervention programmes to prevent perpetrators from re-offending. Victims will continue to receive support through Independent Domestic Violence Advocates.

Following the announcement, Mr Vara said: “I am very pleased to hear of the new funding to tackle domestic abuse and stalking in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“These crimes have devastating impacts upon victims, and it is crucial that local authorities have the resources and tools to lead effective prevention and early intervention programmes.