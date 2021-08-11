Funding boost to tackle stalking and domestic abuse in Peterborough

Police

The money will enable a new project worth £500k to provide much needed support to prevent people from committing domestic abuse and stalking offences whilst ensuring victims continue to receive professional help.

The bid was developed with six local and two national partners including Suzy Lamplugh Trust and Respect who will provide expertise and guidance in the early months of the project.

Previous to today’s announcement, there was little provision in the county to support repeat offenders of domestic abuse and stalking with targeted intervention. The funding now means that early intervention and prevention support can be provided to a wider range of domestic abuse offenders, children and adolescents who commit domestic abuse against their parents or carers and persistent stalkers.

Staff from Cambridgeshire Constabulary will be working with the National Probation Service, YMCA Trinity Group and CPFT (Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust) to put in place group work and 1-1 work for offenders. Victims will continue to be professionally supported through IDVAs (Independent Domestic Violence Advocates) employed by the local authority.

Darryl Preston, Cambridgeshire Police & Crime Commissioner, said: “Victims of domestic abuse and stalking can be left traumatised by their experiences long after crimes have taken place. It’s vital we need to do everything we can to tackle these most devastating of crimes.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work in securing this funding, including my own team. This is a fantastic example of just how effective a partnership bid can be.”

Suky Bhaker, Chief Executive, Suzy Lamplugh Trust said: “We are really pleased to work alongside partners in Cambridgeshire to develop this ground-breaking work with perpetrators of stalking. Having worked with Cambridgeshire previously to establish dedicated stalking support services for victims, this project is the next step in responding to and managing the risk posed by perpetrators of stalking.

“It is essential that we address the risks posed by perpetrators from a multi-agency perspective whilst still ensuring that victims get the support they need, in order to prevent the devastating impacts this crime can have.”