More potential victims of jailed Cambridgeshire voyeur photographer come forward to speak to police

A number of potential victims have come forward to speak to police after a photographer who used a secret camera to film women as they got changed was jailed.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how 48-year-old Glover used a camera, disguised as an alarm clock in the changing room of a studio, to secretly record more than 100 women over a number of years.

David Glover, and the camera disguised as an alarm clock he used

Police have been able to identify 35 victims – but around 70 were not able to be identified by police. Glover, Edelweiss View, Tallington, was sentenced for offences against the 35 victims who had been identified, some of whom were in court to see him sentenced. A number came forward after seeing media coverage of the case.

However, the court was told if others were able to be traced, Glover could face more action, and police appealed for anyone who believed they could be a victim who had not come forward to contact police.

Following the hearing, a number of people have contacted police. A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We have received a number of calls from potential victims following the court hearing. Investigations are ongoing.”

A number of Glover’s victims spoke out in court about the impact his offences had had on their lives, and labelled him as ‘disgusting’ and ‘an absolute creep.’

One of his victims, Francesca Rowden, bravely waived her right to anonymity to speak to media, and urged others to come forward. She said: "We need to find the rest of the girls, and if we can find those then obviously they’ll come down hard on him again.”

Speaking outside court, DC Pete Wise, who investigated, said: “If you were photographed in a photo shoot by David Glover, and you think you may be one of these unidentified victims, we ask that you contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary so we can find you the justice you deserve.”

