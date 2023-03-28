A victim who was captured on a hidden camera as she got changed ahead of a photo shoot has urged other potential victims to come forward as the photographer was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court.

Francesca Rowden (32) was an aspiring model when she went to have photographs taken by David Glover – but she did not realise that Glover had hidden a secret camera in the changing room, to film her and others when they came to the studio he used.

Glover was jailed for 20 months on Monday at Peterborough Crown Court, after admitting five counts of voyeurism.

Francesca Rowden

The court was told there were still around 70 victims who had been filmed, but had not been identified – and police were appealing for people who think they might have been victims to come forward.

Francesca, who waived her right to anonymity, said she had felt sick when she heard about what Glover had done.

“When I first found out I felt really sick"

In an emotional statement she read to the court, he said it made her “skin crawl” to think that she had trusted the defendant, who also photographed family events, to take photographs of her baby. She He had even been booked to take photos at her wedding.

Outside court, she said: “When I first found out I felt really sick, I didn't think I would be involved, I thought he wouldn’t do that to me

“When I found out that it was me (who was a victim), I became very upset and decided to pursue it and come to court today.”

Ms Rowden said that she had now dropped her plans to work in the modelling industry, as a result of what had happened.

Justice done but sentence ‘a kick in the teeth’

A number of Glover’s other victims were in court for the sentencing hearing, and many were in tears as they told the court about the impact of the offending.

However, Glover himself showed little emotion, staring at the floor as his devastated victims addressed the court.

Ms Rowden said: “He didn't seem to show any remorse, (he was just sat) eyes down, even when we were standing up reading our statements and crying, he didn't seem to show any emotion at all.”

She said that she did feel justice was done – although the 20 month sentence was ‘a kick in the teeth.’

She said: “I just think maybe, he could have got a bit more. I’ve seen how this has affected a lot of the girls and so to only have been able to be given 20 months, it is a bit of a kick in the teeth, but it is something.

"We need to find the rest of the girls, and if we can find those then obviously they’ll come down hard on him again.

"We would have liked longer but I do feel we have some closure."