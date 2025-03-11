Two men bailed by police after incident in Bainton

Two men were arrested on suspicious of dangerous driving following a collision in a village near Peterborough.

Officers had asked the Mercedes to stop when it crashed in Bainton.

When police searched the car, they found bags of drugs.

The scene of the crash

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) came across this vehicle which had crashed not long after it failed to stop for them in Helpston Road, Bainton!

“Its two occupants decided to try their luck and ran off but were found a short while later.

“The car was seized for no insurance, and bags of cannabis and suspected class A drugs were found inside it.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and driving without a licence. He has been bailed until June.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has been bailed until later this month.”