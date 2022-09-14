Market trader's anger as Bridge Street stall broken into less than a week after opening

A market trader has spoken of his anger after his Peterborough city centre stall was broken into less than a week after opening.

Steve Wetherill opened his fruit and veg stall in the new wooden huts in Bridge Street at the end of August as part of the city council’s new market.

But just a few days later, in the early hours of Sunday, September 4, prolific crook Phillip Kelly had forced his way into the stall.

Now Kelly has been jailed for six months – and Steve has had to beef up his security to protect his business.

He said: “We have now got stronger locks on the shed. We have also installed our own CCTV, at our own expense, in the stall. It was our CCTV that captured the burglar, not the council’s CCTV.

"Luckily, we never keep anything of any value in the stall overnight. They took a couple of coats and a ratchet, but that is it. I won’t see them again, unfortunately."

Yesterday (Tuesday) Cambridge Magistrates’ Court heard how 38-year-old Kelly was captured on camera having let himself and an accomplice into the stall in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, at about 5am on Sunday, 4 September.

The footage showed Kelly using his mobile phone as a torch and unsuccessfully attempting to force open the till.

Failing to get any cash, Kelly left with a ratchet, coat, and a “Puffer” style Nike jacket.

Kelly, of no fixed address, was identified in the footage by police officers and arrested on Monday evening (September 12). The accomplice has not yet been identified.

Kelly appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 13 September) where he admitted one charge of burglary including theft and was sentenced to six months in prison.