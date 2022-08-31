Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greengrocer Steve Wetherill opened for business at the new Bridge Street market on Wednesday (August 31)

The first outdoor market stall has opened at Peterborough’s new Bridge Street market this week – with Peterborough City Council announcing that more stalls are set to open in the “coming weeks”.

The new market, which has replaced the former market site in Northminster, was previously expected to open in April this year.

However, it was delayed because of a wood shortage – caused by a global supply chain crisis and the time taken to construct the kiosks.

Outdoor wooden kiosks at the new Bridge Street market

Five traders will occupy the 12 units at the market, with some traders taking double-kiosks – including greengrocer Steve Wetherill who became the first trader to open for business on Wednesday (August 31).

‘Born market trader’

"It’s good to be back,” he said. “The customers are pleased to see us and it’s good to get back to normal."

Steve previously owned a fruit and vegetable stall at the former Northminister market but he was forced to leave ahead of April 1 earlier this year, which was the deadline for traders to leave when the ownership of the land was passed over to developers to build apartments on the site.

Since then, the council has paid a total of £40,000 in payments to six evicted traders who were told to take an extended holiday while the new market was under construction. Those payments ended at the start of August.

“I was born a market trader,” Steve said. “I’ve been a trader for 35 years, since the age of 12, and it’s what I’ve done all of my life.

"It’s all I know and all of us traders are doing what comes naturally to us.

"People have said that it’s nice to see me back – and it’s nice to be back.

"There’s more footfall in Bridge Street than there was in Northminster but just because there is more footfall does not mean more trade, or that people will spend more.”

In addition to Steve’s fruit and vegetable stall, the council has confirmed that there will be outdoor kiosks selling handbags and luggage, African fabrics and textiles, coffee and sandwiches, and DVD and Retro computer games.

The council has said that stalls will begin to open one-by-one in the coming weeks.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The kiosk spaces are now full. We are currently working with traders to help them fit out their stalls ready for opening and will communicate an opening date soon.

"In addition, we are also looking for traders to begin operating in pop-up stalls for two to three days a week, or when events are happening in the city. Anyone who is interested in running a pop-up stall should email [email protected]