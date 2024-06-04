Market Deeping drug dealer jailed - after police stop car for speeding

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:31 BST
Cannabis, cocaine, MDMA and thousands of pounds of cash recovered from Jordan Thompson’s flat

A drug dealer from Market Deeping was brought to justice after a routine police stop for speeding led to a discovery of drugs and cash.

Officers on patrol in West Street, Bourne had seen a vehicle speeding on 28 January 2022. When the vehicle was stopped, they found Jordan Thompson, 23, was a passenger.

As part of the stop, they carried out checks on him, and also carried out a stop and search of him and the vehicle. This resulted in officers recovering drugs, money and a so-called ‘burner’ phone.

Jordan ThompsonJordan Thompson
A further search of his flat at the time, uncovered a substantial amount of drugs and money in a safe within the property.

The drugs included a mixture of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA pills, and almost £3,500 cash.

From there, an investigation was undertaken, which included digital forensics officers examining the mobile phones which held messages offering drugs for sale; drugs experts analysing the drugs and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) attributing drugs and equipment to Thompson.

Thompson, of Burnside Avenue, Market Deeping pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply others. He also admitted two further counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply others.

He has now been sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison for the Class A offences, and a further nine months imprisonment for the Class B drugs offences, to run concurrently.