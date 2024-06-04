Market Deeping drug dealer jailed - after police stop car for speeding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cannabis, cocaine, MDMA and thousands of pounds of cash recovered from Jordan Thompson’s flat

A drug dealer from Market Deeping was brought to justice after a routine police stop for speeding led to a discovery of drugs and cash.

Officers on patrol in West Street, Bourne had seen a vehicle speeding on 28 January 2022. When the vehicle was stopped, they found Jordan Thompson, 23, was a passenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the stop, they carried out checks on him, and also carried out a stop and search of him and the vehicle. This resulted in officers recovering drugs, money and a so-called ‘burner’ phone.

Jordan Thompson

A further search of his flat at the time, uncovered a substantial amount of drugs and money in a safe within the property.

The drugs included a mixture of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA pills, and almost £3,500 cash.

From there, an investigation was undertaken, which included digital forensics officers examining the mobile phones which held messages offering drugs for sale; drugs experts analysing the drugs and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) attributing drugs and equipment to Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson, of Burnside Avenue, Market Deeping pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply others. He also admitted two further counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply others.