Market Deeping drug dealer jailed - after police stop car for speeding
A drug dealer from Market Deeping was brought to justice after a routine police stop for speeding led to a discovery of drugs and cash.
Officers on patrol in West Street, Bourne had seen a vehicle speeding on 28 January 2022. When the vehicle was stopped, they found Jordan Thompson, 23, was a passenger.
As part of the stop, they carried out checks on him, and also carried out a stop and search of him and the vehicle. This resulted in officers recovering drugs, money and a so-called ‘burner’ phone.
A further search of his flat at the time, uncovered a substantial amount of drugs and money in a safe within the property.
The drugs included a mixture of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA pills, and almost £3,500 cash.
From there, an investigation was undertaken, which included digital forensics officers examining the mobile phones which held messages offering drugs for sale; drugs experts analysing the drugs and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) attributing drugs and equipment to Thompson.
Thompson, of Burnside Avenue, Market Deeping pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply others. He also admitted two further counts of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply others.
He has now been sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison for the Class A offences, and a further nine months imprisonment for the Class B drugs offences, to run concurrently.