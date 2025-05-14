Man taken to hospital after 'reports of violence' in Peterborough street

By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th May 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 10:31 BST
Emergency services called on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been taken to hospital after police received ‘reports of violence’ in a Peterborough street.

Most Popular

Emergency services were called to Wharf Road on Wednesday (May 14) afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4pm today (14 May) with reports of violence in Wharf Road, Woodston.

The incident happened in Wharf Roadplaceholder image
The incident happened in Wharf Road

“Emergency services have attended the scene, and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation into what happened is ongoing.”

On Thursday, May 15, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the man had been stabbed.

placeholder image
Read More
Man stabbed in Peterborough street as police appeal for witnesses

The spokesperson said: “We were called at about 4pm yesterday (14 May) with reports of violence in Wharf Road, Woodston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a stab wound. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

“A crime has been raised and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice