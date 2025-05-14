Man taken to hospital after 'reports of violence' in Peterborough street
A man has been taken to hospital after police received ‘reports of violence’ in a Peterborough street.
Emergency services were called to Wharf Road on Wednesday (May 14) afternoon.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4pm today (14 May) with reports of violence in Wharf Road, Woodston.
“Emergency services have attended the scene, and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“An investigation into what happened is ongoing.”
On Thursday, May 15, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the man had been stabbed.
The spokesperson said: “We were called at about 4pm yesterday (14 May) with reports of violence in Wharf Road, Woodston.
“Emergency services attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a stab wound. His injuries are not thought to be serious.
“A crime has been raised and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.”