Man taken to hospital after 'reports of violence' in Peterborough street

Emergency services called on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been taken to hospital after police received ‘reports of violence’ in a Peterborough street.

Emergency services were called to Wharf Road on Wednesday (May 14) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4pm today (14 May) with reports of violence in Wharf Road, Woodston.

The incident happened in Wharf Road

“Emergency services have attended the scene, and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation into what happened is ongoing.”

On Thursday, May 15, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the man had been stabbed.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with a stab wound. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

“A crime has been raised and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.”